"Nine" the musical at Lamplighters

PERFORMANCES: Apriil 19, 2019 to May 19, 2019. Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm.

Ticket prices: Adults: $25.00, Seniors (62+) /Students/Active Military: $22.00, Groups of 10 or more to the same performance: $20.00. Box office: 619-303-5092

www.lamplighterslamesa.com

SYNOPSIS: Based on 8½, Italian director Federico Fellini's comic masterpiece of autobiographical filmmaking, Maury Yeston's sultry and enchanting musical follows the life of world famous film director Guido Contini as he prepares his latest picture and balances the numerous women in his life.

1983 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Costume Design. In 2009, the movie of the musical was made starring an impressive, international cast including Daniel Day Lewis

DIRECTORS: George Bailey & Nicole Thomas

MUSICAL DIRECTOR: Christopher Miller

PRODUCER: Nicole Thomas

CHOREOGRAPHER: Alyssa Austin

ASST. CHOREOGRAPHER: George Bailey

LIGHTING: Chad Oakley

SET DESIGN: O. P. Hadlock

STAGE MANAGER: Zachary Riggs

PROPS: Patty Fay

COSTUMER: Pam Stompoly-Ericson

LIGHT & SOUND TECH.: Samantha Hendricks

FOLLOW SPOT OPERATOR: Harry Roberts

***NOT APPROPRIATE FOR AGES 12 & under.***

Lamplighters Community Theatre

5915 Severin Drive

La Mesa, CA 91402