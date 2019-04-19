"Nine" the musical at Lamplighters
College Area Business District 4704 College Ave., College Area, San Diego, California 92115
PERFORMANCES: Apriil 19, 2019 to May 19, 2019. Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm.
Ticket prices: Adults: $25.00, Seniors (62+) /Students/Active Military: $22.00, Groups of 10 or more to the same performance: $20.00. Box office: 619-303-5092
www.lamplighterslamesa.com
SYNOPSIS: Based on 8½, Italian director Federico Fellini's comic masterpiece of autobiographical filmmaking, Maury Yeston's sultry and enchanting musical follows the life of world famous film director Guido Contini as he prepares his latest picture and balances the numerous women in his life.
1983 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Costume Design. In 2009, the movie of the musical was made starring an impressive, international cast including Daniel Day Lewis
DIRECTORS: George Bailey & Nicole Thomas
MUSICAL DIRECTOR: Christopher Miller
PRODUCER: Nicole Thomas
CHOREOGRAPHER: Alyssa Austin
ASST. CHOREOGRAPHER: George Bailey
LIGHTING: Chad Oakley
SET DESIGN: O. P. Hadlock
STAGE MANAGER: Zachary Riggs
PROPS: Patty Fay
COSTUMER: Pam Stompoly-Ericson
LIGHT & SOUND TECH.: Samantha Hendricks
FOLLOW SPOT OPERATOR: Harry Roberts
***NOT APPROPRIATE FOR AGES 12 & under.***
Lamplighters Community Theatre
5915 Severin Drive
La Mesa, CA 91402