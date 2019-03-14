Nobody Cares Until Things Stop Working-Climate Change and Insects

Presentation by Dr. Michael Wall

One study has estimated that the annual value of ecological services provided by insects in the United States to be at least $57 billion. That puts insects at about #54 on the Fortune 500, just above Disney, which generates around $55 billion annually on a global basis. This microscopic workforce is essential to healthy ecosystems, yet our understanding of climate change impact on insects is in its infancy. Dr. Michael Wall is Curator of Entomology at the San Diego Natural History Museum. He also currently serves as Vice President of Science and Conservation. Dr. Wall is passionate about collections-based research and regional exploration. His talk will cover some of the Museum’s regional climate change research and then delve into current research finding from around the globe regarding climate change and insects.

