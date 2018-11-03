Noche de Gala
Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa 2000 Second St., Coronado, California 92118
Don’t Miss San Diego’s Event of the Year! Join us at the beautiful Coronado Island Marriott Hotel for an evening in support of the orphaned and abandoned children of Baja. Featuring a champagne reception, Mezcal and Baja wine tastings, a delicious dinner, live piano music, DJ and dancing until 11:30 pm! There will also be fantastic live and silent auctions that will include vacations, incredible experiences, dinner certificates, sporting events, and more!
To purchase tickets and for more event info: https://e.givesmart.com/events/bbv/