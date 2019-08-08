Noel Coward's Private Lives

PowPAC, Poway's Community Theatre 13250 Poway Road, Poway, California 92064

Elyot and Amanda, once married to each other and now honeymooning, coincidentally, at the same hotel with new spouses, meet by chance, reignite the old spark and impulsively run off together. After days of being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between love and anger. Their aggrieved spouses appear and things get even more complicated. Private Lives is a uniquely humorous play boasting numerous successful Broadway runs, a television movie and a star-studded feature film. Weekends only: Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.; Sundays at 2:00 p.m.; special matinee performance Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Theater
North County, Poway
858-679-8085
