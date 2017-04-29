NoMoFo (No more $4!) DIY Kombucha Workshop

Learn all about kombucha (a fermented tea beverage) and why fermented foods are so good for you!

This class will cover how to make it safely at home, including secondary flavoring. Sample various seasonal kombucha flavors!

We will make a bottle that you will carbonate and can try within days, and you will get to take home a kit with everything you need to start making kombucha for yourself!

Here is what is included in the two class options:

Class and Kit:

- 2 Gallon Ceramic Kombucha Brewer with Bottling spigot

- All ingredients (organic tea and sugar) for a 1 gallon starter batch

- One Live SCOBY

- A 16oz bottle of kombucha that you will flavor in class with seasonal fruits and herbs

- 4-5 Tasters of Kombucha

Class Only:

- One Live SCOBY

- A 16oz bottle of kombucha that you will flavor in class with seasonal fruits and herbs

- 4-5 Tasters of Kombucha