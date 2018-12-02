Non-Standard Lit: Aguilar + Tawater

We invite you to the fourth reading for fall 2018 for Non-Standard Lit at Gym Standard on Sunday, December 2 at 5 pm, featuring two phenomenal readers: Alfredo Aguilar + Hanna Tawater!

Alfredo Aguilar is the son of Mexican immigrants. He is the author of the chapbooks What Happens On Earth (BOAAT Press 2018). His work has appeared in The Shallow Ends, The Iowa Review, Best New Poets 2017 & elsewhere. He lives in North County, San Diego.

Hanna Tawater is the author of REPTILIA (Ayahuasca Publishing, 2018), and completed her MFA in writing with an emphasis on interdisciplinary poetry at UC San Diego in 2014. Some of her work can be found in Pacific Review, The Mondegreen, Dirty Chai, New Delta Review, White Stag, Black Candies: Gross and Unlikable, The Radvocate, and States of Terror vols. 1 & 2, as well as various online and print-based collaborative projects. She is currently serving as the book reviews editor for Entropy and cohabitating in California with two cats, a snake, and a man.