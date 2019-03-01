We invite you to the FOURTH reading for spring 2019 for Non-Standard Lit at Verbatim Books on Friday, March 1 at 8 pm, featuring two wonderful poets: Rae Armantrout and Gidi Loza!

Rae Armantrout’s most recent books, Versed, Money Shot, Just Saying, Itself, Partly: New and Selected Poems, Entanglements, (a chapbook selection of poems in conversation with physics), and Wobble were published by Wesleyan University Press. Wobble, a finalist for the 2018 National Book Award, was selected by Library Journal as one of the seven best poetry books of 2018. In 2010 her book Versed won the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry and The National Book Critics Circle Award. Her poems have appeared in many anthologies and journals including Poetry, Conjunctions, Lana Turner, The Nation, The New Yorker, Bomb, Harper’s, The Paris Review, Postmodern American Poetry: a Norton Anthology, The Open Door: 100 Poems, 100 Years of Poetry Magazine, etc. She is recently retired from UC San Diego where she was professor of poetry and poetics. She lives in the Seattle area.

Gidi Loza is a poet, small press publisher and translator. She is the author of El Bordo and soon to be published A Fictionalized Memoir of Kathy Acker. She is the translator of Felizmente by Lyn Hejinian and Cosas de cada posible relación chocando unas con otras by Juliana Spahr. She recently edited the anthology First, Second and Third Year Students’ Work/MFA in Creative Writing/Literature Department/University of California, San Diego/2018.

Contact: nonstandardlit@gmail.com