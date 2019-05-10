Non-Standard Lit: Capó-García, Farmer + Marshall

We invite you to the sixth reading for spring 2019 for Non-Standard Lit at Verbatim Books on Friday, May 10 at 8 pm, featuring three incredible poets: Paola Capó-García, Steve Farmer + T.C. Marshall!

Paola Capó-García is the author of CLAP FOR ME THAT’S NOT ME (Rescue Press, 2018), selected by D.A. Powell as the winner of Rescue Press' 2017 Black Box Poetry Prize. She earned a BS in Magazine Journalism from Syracuse University, an MA in English from UC Davis, and an MFA in Creative Writing from UC San Diego. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in The Volta, Latino Book Review, jubilat, Poetry Society of America, Academy of American Poets, and others. Originally from San Juan, PR, she now lives in San Diego, CA, where she teaches 12th grade English.

Steven Farmer's books include Coracle and World of Shields (Working Notes of February),Tone Ward (Coincidence Press), Standing Water, Medieval (Krupskaya) and Glowball (theenk books). Additional work can be seen inTripwire, Elective Affinities, Elderly, Try, Where Eagles Dare, 5 Fingers Review, Crayon, Poetics Journal, and elsewhere. He has read or presented at the University of Pennsylvania's Philly Talks Writers Series, NYU's Poets Talk Forum, the Poetry Center Archives at San Francisco State University, and the New Orleans Poetry Festival. He works in the software industry as a technical writer after many years as a chef in the restaurant business, and co-curated the Poetic Labor Project from 2011-2014. Of Glowball, Sianne Ngai says: "Is the word 'glow' now permanently ominous? What is the future of aesthetic enchantment in the society of the spectacle? In a book where poems become exploding dandelion heads of the spreadsheet and situation room, Steve Farmer radically estranges us from our present as if it were the future’s past. Glowballest a praeclarus quod perago libri." A California native, he currently resides in San Diego and previously in Oakland.

T.C. Marshall, AKA "Tom," has been writing and publishing poetry ever since "Skyscraper, Skyscraper" was included in a mimeo anthology from his third-grade class. His early adult work appeared in magazines in Canada, Britain, France, Switzerland and the USA. His performances in BC and California bridge those early years with later concerns about the relationship between meaning and performance context. The most recent printing of his efforts was in the new anthology called The End of the World Project, which Tom helped edit along with Richard Lopez and John Bloomberg-Rissman. Most of his recent work in print has been theoretical prose like the essay on the concept of "nature" there, but he continues to offer poetry-based performances in pursuit of spoudaiogoloion--the serious laughter praised by The Greeks and his mentor and friend Norman O. Brown. Tom will be presenting a paper (including a dance) on Nabi's use of the term at the "Norman O. Brown: Into the Future" conference at UCSC next month. Dr. Marshall's refusal to develop a web presence is part of this focus on poetry as acts in context. He follows the example of the great Alí in floating and stinging and rhyming and joking. His other influences include Jackie Mabley and Whoopi Goldberg as well as the myth called Sun Ra and the joker Tom knew as a father.

He will present "a family vacation" slideshow of pictures taken by that father and a short set of investigations into poetic genres: a nature poem, a political poem, a love poem, and a sales poem. Don't forget to laugh wherever you feel like it.

Contact: nonstandardlit@gmail.com