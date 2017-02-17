Non-Standard Lit Presents: An Evening of Poetry at Verbatim Books feat. Edwin Torres, David Buuck, and Yesenia Padilla hosted by Ben and Sandra Doller!

Edwin Torres is a native of New York City and was part of the poetry collective "Nuyorican Poets Café Live" that revitalized Spoken Word in the early 90's. He has eight collections of poetry, including, Ameriscopia (University of Arizona Press), Yes Thing No Thing (Roof Books), and The PoPedology Of An Ambient Language (Atelos Books). Juliana Spahr says "Edwin Torres is our 20th Century Mayakovsky." He has toured the world and received acknowledgement and confusion with equal amounts of id and ego. Anthologies include: Post Modern American Poetry Vol. 2, Angels of the Americlypse: New Latin@ Writing, and Aloud; Voices From The Nuyorican Poets Café.

David Buuck lives in Oakland, CA. He is the cofounder and editor of Tripwire, a journal of poetics, and founder of BARGE, the Bay Area Research Group in Enviroaesthetics. Recent publications include Noise in the Face of (Roof Books 2016), SITE CITE CITY (Futurepoem, 2015) and An Army of Lovers, cowritten with Juliana Spahr (City Lights, 2013).

Yesenia Padilla is a founding editor of Lumen Magazine, a literary magazine founded for and by women and nonbinary people. Her work has appeared on Millennial Garbage, and she has performed her work at the monthly reading series Now That’s What I Call Poetry. Yesenia lives in San Diego, and her Calibabe Sensibilities leave her teeth chattering at anything below 60 degrees Fahrenheit