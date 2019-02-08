Non-Standard Lit: Sajé + Alcosser

We invite you to the SECOND reading for spring 2019 for Non-Standard Lit at Verbatim Books on Friday, February 8 at 8 pm, featuring two fabulous authors: Natasha Sajé and Sandra Alcosser!

Natasha Sajé is the author of three books of poems, most recently Vivarium (Tupelo, 2014); a poetry handbook (Windows and Doors: A Poet Reads Literary Theory, Michigan, 2014); and a forthcoming book of personal essays. She teaches at Westminster College in Salt Lake City and in the Vermont College of Fine Arts MFA in Writing Program.

Sandra Alcosser ‘s poems have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Paris Review, Ploughshares, Poetry and the Pushcart Prize Anthology. She received two individual artist fellowships from National Endowment for the Arts, and her books of poetry, A FISH TO FEED ALL HUNGER and EXCEPT BY NATURE, received the highest honors from National Poetry Series, Academy of American Poets and Associated Writing Programs. She was the National Endowment for the Arts’ first Conservation Poet for the Wildlife Conservation Society and Poets House, New York, as well as Montana’s first poet laureate and recipient of the Merriam Award for Distinguished Contribution to Montana Literature. She founded and directs SDSU’s MFA each fall and edits Poetry International.

Contact: nonstandardlit@gmail.com