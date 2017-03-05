Non-Standard Lit: Sara Larsen, David Brazil, and Manuel Paul López

We invite you to the second reading for spring 2017 for Non-Standard Lit at Gym Standard, Sunday, March 5 at 5 pm, featuring three superb readers: Sara Larsen, David Brazil, and Manuel Paul López.

Sara Larsen is a poet living in Oakland. Her new book Merry Hell has just been released from Atelos Press. Her previous book, All Revolutions Will Be Fabulous, was released by Printing Press in 2014. Sara has performed her work widely, including at The Berkeley Art Museum, Grace Cathedral, LitQuake, and the Poetry Project in NYC.

David Brazil was born in New York and lives in California. His new book, HOLY GHOST, is forthcoming this spring from City Lights Books. He is the author of two full-length poetry collections: THE ORDINARY (Compline, 2013), and ANTISOCIAL PATIENCE (Roof Books, 2015). Chapbook publications include Spy Wednesday and Meet Me Beneath The War Angels. With Kevin Killian, he edited THE KENNING ANTHOLOGY OF POETS THEATER: 1945-1985 (Kenning Editions, 2010).

Manuel Paul López’s poetry collection ¡Hallelujah Mama! is forthcoming fall 2017 from Noemi Press as part of its Akrilika Series. Other books include The Yearning Feed (2013), 1984 (2010) and Death of a Mexican and Other Poems (2006). López recently co-edited Reclaiming Our Stories: Narratives of Identity, Resilience, and Empowerment, published by City Works Press, fall 2016. A CantoMundo graduate, his work has been published in Denver Quarterly, Hanging Loose, Huizache, Puerto del Sol, Vlak and ZYZZYVA, among others. López is a recipient of a San Diego Foundation Creative Catalyst Fund grant. He lives in San Diego and teaches at San Diego City College.

We are located at:

Gym Standard

2903 El Cajon Blvd., Unit #2

San Diego, CA 92104

Contact:

Mark Wallace:

markwallace1322(at)yahoo(dot)com

Adam Stutz:

adamcstutz(at)gmail(dot)com

Please join us at Tiger Tiger! for drinks and food afterwards!