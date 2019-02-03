Non-Standard Lit: Stein, Benson + Lan

We invite you to the FIRST reading for spring 2019 for Non-Standard Lit at Gym Standard on Sunday, February 3 at 5 pm, featuring three incredible artists: <B>Steve Benson + Suzanne Stein + Pingmei Lan!

Suzanne Stein and Steve Benson reading and performing together, and celebrating the GaussPDF release of DO YOUR OWN DAMN LAUNDRY, which documents the 36 improvisational dialogues they performed together in 2011-2012.

Suzanne Stein’s poetry publications and performance documents include The Kim Game, TOUT VA BIEN, and Passenger Ship; her book-length poem New Sutras is forthcoming this spring. With the poet Steve Benson, she is the author of DO YOUR OWN DAMN LAUNDRY, just released from GaussPDF, which documents the 36 improvisational dialogues they performed together between 2011 and 2012. Poems and essays have appeared recently in The Best American Experimental Writing, Elderly, and Open Space; performance recordings are archived at PennSound.

Suzanne was the founding editor, and for eight years editor-in-chief, of Open Space, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s hybrid art and language platform and publication. Her chapbook press TAXT was formed in 2005 to distribute the work of Bay Area writers and artists then under-represented in print. Back in the mid-90s she was the co-director and film curator of a little gallery called {four walls, in San Francisco.

Steve Benson has written in various modes and media under the sign of poetry, most often orally and textually, since 1966. He has lived in downeast Maine since 1996, where he’s worked as a clinical psychologist in a small town. His poetry readings have often incorporated diverse media, improvisation, and collaboration with brilliant, radical writers, musicians, and filmmakers. Benson acted in the late 1970s Poets’ Theater in San Francisco, directed Carla Harryman’s play La Quotidienne at New Langton Arts in 1983, and held a poets theater workshop at Intersection for the Arts in 1992. He wrote and transcribed (from orally improvised performances) the material in Blindspots (1981), Blue Book (1988), Open Clothes (2005), and other books. What This Is is forthcoming from Chax Press. Benson co-authored the Grand Piano series of autobiographical essays (2006-10) with nine old friends. He and Suzanne Stein partnered in a series of 36 improvised on-line messaging chat performances in 2011 and 2012, appearing as a book this month from Gauss.pdf as DO YOUR OWN DAMN LAUNDRY. They also created a half-hour film, NOW, for the Third Annual Festival of Poets Theater in December 2017. Benson shares links to work products on-line through http://www.stevebensonasis.com/.

Pingmei Lan grew up in Beijing, China. For a number of years she worked as a technology marketing manager which took her to exotic locations in Brazil, Thailand, Istanbul, Japan, Italy, Spain and Oklahoma. Since becoming a writer, she has published poetry in Tahoma Literary Review, Crab Orchard Review and Texas Poetry Review, etc. Her short story "Cicadas And The Dead Chairman" was published in Epiphany, A Literary Journal and nominated for the PEN/Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize for Emerging Writers.

