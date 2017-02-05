Non-Standard Lit: Suzanne Stein, Kaia Sands, and Katie Manning

We invite you to the first reading for spring 2017 for Non-Standard Lit at Gym Standard, Sunday, February 5 at 5 pm, featuring three fabulous readers: Suzanne Stein, Kaia Sand, and Katie Manning.

Suzanne Stein is a poet. Recent publications and performance documents include The Kim Game (Area Sneaks), TOUT VA BIEN (Displaced Press), and Passenger Ship (Ypolita). Poems, talks, and prose have appeared in Open Space, War and Peace, On: Contemporary Practice, Counterpath; and at New Langton Arts, the Poetry Project, the Berkeley Art Museum, and elsewhere; recordings are archived at PennSound. Other texts in the live, performative, and conceptual vein include Three-Way (2nd Floor Projects, 2009), HOLE IN SPACE (Omg, 2009), and Orphée (Minor/American, 2007). With Steve Benson, she is the author of DO YOUR OWN DAMN LAUNDRY, a book documenting the 36 improvisational dialogues they performed together between 2011 and 2012. She is the founding editor of SFMOMA's art + literature publishing platform, Open Space.

Kaia Sand works across genres and media, dislodging poetry from the book into more unconventional contexts;. She is the author of the newly released A Tale of Magicians Who Puffed Up Money that Lost its Puff (Tinfish Press 2016) as well as Remember to Wave (Tinfish Press 2010), and interval (Edge Books), a Small Press Traffic book of the year in 2004; and co-author with Jules Boykoff of Landscapes of Dissent: Guerrilla Poetry and Public Space (Palm Press, 2008). With Garrick Imatani, she was an artist-in-residence from 2013-2015 at the City of Portland Archives and Records Center, responding to historical surveillance files on local political activists. Last year she served in the Despina Artist Residency at Largo das Artes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This spring she is exhibiting her work in the Expanded Readings exhibit at the Sheppard Contemporary, University Nevada-Reno. She documents work at kaiasand.net.

Katie Manning is the founding Editor-in-Chief of Whale Road Review and an Associate Professor of Writing at Point Loma Nazarene University. She is the author of four poetry chapbooks, and her first full-length poetry collection, Tasty Other, is the 2016 winner of the Main Street Rag Poetry Book Award. She has received The Nassau Review Author Award for Poetry, and her writing has been published in Fairy Tale Review, New Letters, Poet Lore, Verse Daily, and many other journals and anthologies. Find her online at www.katiemanningpoet.com.

We are located at:

Gym Standard

2903 El Cajon Blvd., Unit #2

San Diego, CA 92104

Contact:

Mark Wallace:

markwallace1322(at)yahoo(dot)com

Adam Stutz:

adamcstutz(at)gmail(dot)com

Please join us at Tiger Tiger! for drinks and food afterwards!

