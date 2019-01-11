And Then There Were None at Lamplighters

DIRECTOR: Keith Anderson

PRODUCER: Dorothy Courtney

CAST: Kira Blascovich, Nathan Boyer, Jennifer Cramer, Bud Emerson, James Flaherty, O. P. Hadlock, Gabriel Huerta, Eva Kvaas, Alycia MacDonald, Lee Price and Harry Roberts.

In this classic Agatha Christie whodunit, ten people who have never met each other before are lured by a cryptic invitation to a deserted island and left stranded there. Ten little soldier statues sit on the mantelpiece, with a nursery rhyme that describes how each of the ten soldiers dies, "until there were none." A mysterious voice accuses each of having gotten away with murder -- and then one of them drops dead. One down, nine to go. Can the other "soldiers" discover the identity of the murderer before they all fall prey to the trap?

“A perfect combination of thriller and detective story, this much-copied plot is Christie's greatest technical achievement.” - John Curran, The Guardian

Box office: 619-303-5092

e-mail: boxoffice@lamplighterslamesa.com

Adults: $22

Seniors (62+) /Students/Active Military: $19

Groups of 10 or more to the same performance: $20

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=86826

www.lamplighterslamesa.com

Fridays & Saturdays @ 8:00pm, Sundays @ 2:00pm