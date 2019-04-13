Nonviolent Communication 101

Learn the simple, 4-step process that supports using language in self-responsible, respectful, compassionate & empowering ways. NVC maximizes the possibility of creating harmonious, heart-centered relating at home, with family & friends, and in the workplace - with a focus on everyone getting their needs met. With Tera Gardner, Certified Life Coach, specializing in NVC-based Relationship Communications and Relationship Addiction repatterning. SDCCD Credentialed in Communications and Personal Development.

$30 - $50 sliding scale (please ask if you'd like to arrange a different amount). info: 858.344.0898