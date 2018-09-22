Nopalito Farm Wet Hop Tap Takeover at Royale

On September 22, the Brownwoods will showcase their exclusive brewery collaborations from their farm’s wet hops direct to their tap handles at their mom ’n’ pop-style restaurant, Royale. Enjoy brews from Nickel Beer Co., North Park Beer Co., South Park Brewing Co., and Fall Brewing, alongside some of San Diego’s best burgers, bites and more — all of which utilize their farm’s ingredients and produce. Just for the occasion, Royale is offering a tap takeover special which includes IPA-battered fish & chips paired with an ice-cold specialty brew for $16.