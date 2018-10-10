Norman Eisen The Last Palace: Europe’s Turbulent Century in Five Lives and One Legendary House

David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre 4126 Executive Dr., San Diego, California 92037

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 7pm

Astor Judaica Library

Lawrence Family JCC

Join Norman Eisen, the former US Ambassador to the Czech Republic and President Obama’s chief “ethics czar,” as he speaks about his latest book. As the basis for Jeff Goldblum’s character in The Grand Budapest Hotel, Eisen offers a sweeping narrative that refracts the history of 20th century Mitteleuropa through the lens of one of the last palaces built in Europe’s Gilded Age. The book offers an account of the struggle between democracy, communism, and fascism over the past century. Book signing to follow.

