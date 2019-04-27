North County Culinary Tour

You'll start your day at the home of Carlsbad's artisan bakery, Prager Brothers Artisan Breads. You'll tour the bakery with one of the Prager brothers! Learn about their sourcing, commitment to quality and old world bread-making from the pros! After your tour you'll sample some of their fresh baked goods and a cup of locally roasted coffee from Steady State Coffee Roasters.

We'll roam the farm stand at Cyclops Farms and talk to Farmer Luke about his farming methods. We'll get to taste some of his seasonal offerings and learn about Luke's passion for feeding his community!

Your lunch can't get anymore farm-to-table than this! Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub works directly with the farm in support of their most local farmer. You'll enjoy a Chef's Selected Omakase lunch menu highlighting the seasonal offerings from your farm visit and locally sourced seafood from our San Diego coast.

End the day sipping on a mead flight from the pros at Golden Coast Mead.

The Deets:

Advance purchase required.

Dress comfy! Wear closed toe tennis shoes, bring your camera and a reusable water bottle!

Tour price includes behind-the-scenes tours, VIP tastings, lunch, beer & artisan food pairing, transportation.

Gratuities not included, but greatly appreciated-- please consider tipping your guide.

Please contact us to schedule additional transportation coordination.

Please notify us in advance of any allergies or dietary requests.

This is a 21 and up event.

Contact us with questions!

(619) 289-9802

hello@epicureansandiego.com