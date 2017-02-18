Culinary Historians of San Diego will present "Not For You," featuring Nandita Godbole, at 10:30 am February 18 in the Neil Morgan Auditorium of the San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. The author will explore what happens to the cuisines of people who migrate into a new culture; and how their comfort foods evolve over time.

Nandita Godbole is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and food writer who grew up in Bombay, India. Not For You is her first work of fiction/memoir and her third cookbook on Indian cuisine, inspired by four generations of family lore and traversing six different cuisines. Her unconventional approach to Indian food is illustrated in her books A Dozen Ways to Celebrate and Crack the Code. She launched her blog Curry Cravings to showcase Indian cuisine and culture, and her own identity.

The event is free and open to the public.

CulinaryHistoriansofSanDiego.com

Facebook.com/Culinary Historians of San Diego

CHSanDiegoCA@gmail.com