Not-So-Silent Short Film Festival: Innovative Inventors

Vanguard Culture and the La Jolla Historical Society present three interactive evenings of silent short films curated by award-winning multi-media curator and soundscape artist Scott Paulson. Paulson will present lively screenings of silent classics with his band, the Teeny-Tiny Pit Orchestra. Audiences are encouraged to grab sound makers ranging from exotic wooden birdcalls, to giant thunder-sheets, to old-school car horns to help underscore the films. Featuring craft cocktails and delicious gourmet popcorn varieties by Vanguard Culture’s Culinary Director Chef Daniella de la Puente. Cost of ticket includes 1 bag of gourmet popcorn + 1 beverage.