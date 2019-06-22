Not-So-Silent Short Film Festival: Women Filmakers Pioneers of Cinema
IDEA1 899 Park Boulevard, San Diego, California 92101
Vanguard Culture and the La Jolla Historical Society present three interactive evenings of silent short films curated by award-winning multi-media curator and soundscape artist Scott Paulson. Paulson will present lively screenings of silent classics with his band, the Teeny-Tiny Pit Orchestra. Audiences are encouraged to grab sound makers ranging from exotic wooden birdcalls, to giant thunder-sheets, to old-school car horns to help underscore the films. Featuring craft cocktails and delicious gourmet popcorn varieties by Vanguard Culture’s Culinary Director Chef Daniella de la Puente. Cost of ticket includes 1 bag of gourmet popcorn + 1 beverage.