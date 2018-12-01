Notebook Like a Scientist

Through what lens do scientists view the world? How do scientists ask investigative questions? How can scientists engage in argument that leads to a better understanding of the world? Most importantly, how can we take what scientists do every day and emulate those behaviors in our classroom?

Like a Scientist is intended for the K-8 teacher seeking ways to improve her classroom science instruction.

Science skills are interdisciplinary. Teachers will discover that pattern recognition is equally important in science as it is in math or that cause and effect relationships are found in science and social studies. Science skills are used in every subject.

Each month, the Fleet hosts a new Like a Scientist program. Please check the dates and themes below before registering.

Improve students’ scientific observation skills while creating a classroom environment that welcomes feedback, critique and evidence-based reasoning. This workshop includes an arts component and is an opportunity to incorporate more STEAM in the classroom.

$10