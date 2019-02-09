Nourished: The Gluten Free, Allergy & Special Diet Festival, formerly The Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo, is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds February 9-10 with expanded offerings to better accommodate the most popular food lifestyles. In addition to the existing Gluten-Free and Nut-Free zones, Paleo, Keto, and Plant-Based zones will provide exciting new products and educational opportunities to everyone living a gluten-free lifestyle. As in the past, all products at the festival will be gluten free.

At the Nourished Festival, attendees will have one-on-one moments with over 100 brands exhibiting the best products for food sensitivities, food allergies and modified diets. The festival also provides the opportunity to sample and purchase products, meet founders, receive coupons and attend free educational presentations hosted by industry-respected speakers.