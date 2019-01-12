Novel I: Intro with Margaret Dilloway

Learn the basics of novel writing in six weeks from Margaret Dilloway!

If you have always wanted to write a novel but didn’t know where to start, this workshop will help you understand the process of writing a novel so you can get started putting pen to paper.

In this 6-week workshop, we will focus on everything from generating ideas to developing characters to establishing point of view. We will touch on many elements of fiction (dialogue, scene, etc…), but the emphasis will be on discovering the writing process that works best for you.

By the end of the session, participants will have completed their first chapters which will be workshopped by the group.

$725 (20% discount over taking these five courses separately!) if you buy all five Novel Writing classes at once (query writing and one-on-one consultations are separate). This discount is only good for members.

If you purchased these classes separately the price would be $900.

Learn more about the certificate program and how you can save money by buying these courses together (and have three years to complete all five classes).

CLASS SCHEDULE: Jan 12, 19, 26, Feb 2, 9, 16.