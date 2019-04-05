Join Pulitzer finalist Nathan Englander (Dinner at the Center of the Earth, What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank) for Shabbat dinner and conversation about his new book, “Kaddish.com: A Novel.” The brilliant, streamlined comic novel is about a son's failure to say Kaddish for his father and his subsequent hiring of a stranger through a website called kaddish.com to recite the daily prayer and shepherd his father's soul safely to rest. Praised as Nathan Englander's freshest and funniest work to date, the story is a satire that touches, lightly and with unforgettable humor on the conflict between religious and secular worlds, and the hypocrisies that run through both. A novel about atonement, spiritual redemption and the soul-sickening temptations of the internet, which, like God, is everywhere.