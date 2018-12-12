NPR’s ASK ME ANOTHER at the Balboa Theatre with Adam Lambert & Tony Hawk

Welcome to a night of stupidly smart fun. Think fast as host Ophira Eisenberg throws trivia questions, puzzles and brainteasers at special guests. Featuring witty banter and guitar riffs from one-man house band Jonathan Coulton, it’s the mind-bending live show you’ve come to love. Only live-er. This episode will be taped at the beautiful Balboa Theatre in San Diego, California. Super special VIPs: Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Adam Lambert *and* legendary pro skater Tony Hawk!