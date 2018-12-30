The Nutcracker
Jacobs Music Center 750 B St, San Diego, California 92101
San Diego Ballet presents San Diego’s favorite holiday event!
America’s favorite holiday tradition! Sugarplum Fairies, leaping cossacks, and flurries of snowflakes swirl across the Symphony Hall stage, in this magical journey through a young girl’s imagination. Featuring an international cast of over 100 colorfully costumed dancers!
Tickets: $40-$100
Info
Jacobs Music Center 750 B St, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Dance, Performance
Downtown