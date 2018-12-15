The Nutcracker by Southern California Ballet

International award-winning dancers Martha Leebolt and Toby Batley, now Artistic Directors of Southern California Ballet, return to the Poway Center for the Performing Arts with their stunning production of "The Nutcracker." This holiday classic is a tradition that will never fade in excitement and entertainment! The production features over 100 talented performers from Southern California Ballet's academy and pre-professional company alongside world-class guest artists David Ward and Mary Beth Hansohn. Southern California Ballet alumnus and musical theater star Victor Wisehart also returns to dance with members of the pre-professional company in the role of "Snow Cavalier." Southern California Ballet's production continues to delight and bring that special holiday magic to the entire family.