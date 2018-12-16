Nutcracker Tea Party with Santa at Liberty Station

Liberty Station invites the community to experience the magic of the holiday season at its inaugural Nutcracker Tea Party with Santa at Building 177 on Sunday, Dec. 16 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. A new addition to the community’s Salute the Season festivities, this seasonal, family-friendly event will encompass an afternoon of hot cocoa and sweets; a narrated, interactive performance of The Nutcracker by San Diego Ballet; a visit from Santa and more!

As guests arrive at the Nutcracker Tea Party at 3:30 p.m., they will be greeted by The Nutcracker characters and children will receive golden tokens to partake in the scrumptious hot chocolate bar to enjoy during the performance. The narrated show will begin at 4 p.m. with vignette performances by the San Diego Ballet, as well as festive surprises throughout the afternoon! Holiday goodies will continue throughout the afternoon celebration, and Santa will also make a visit from the North Pole to take pictures with families and guests.

Tickets start at $55.