NYDJ National Fit Tour in San Diego

NYDJ is taking their Fit is Everything campaign on the road to find the brand’s next campaign stars.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 15, NYDJ will be at Fashion Valley Mall, fitting women in jeans on the spot, sending them into hair and makeup and photographing them for the opportunity to be featured in the brand’s fall 2017 advertising campaign, set to be released this July. O, The Oprah Magazine creative director Adam Glassman will be on-site as NYDJ’s host, offering styling advice and photo shoot tips to campaign hopefuls.

During the National Fit Tour, NYDJ will be giving back to women in need through a partnership with Clothes4Souls, which collects new and used clothing and distributes via both direct donations to people in need and provisioning qualified micro-enterprise programs designed to create jobs in disadvantaged communities. For every pair of jeans tried on throughout the National Fit Tour, NYDJ will donate an item of clothing to the organization.

Come out and try on some jeans!