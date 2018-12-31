Kick off 2019 at San Diego’s NEWEST NYE Party overlooking the ocean in Mission Beach where you’ll be able to experience 3 different atmospheres! 21+ only event.

Feast, drink and dance from beach to rooftop at San Diego’s NEWEST NYE celebration. The NYE Beachfront Bash offers the ultimate party experience from an upscale rooftop vibe at Cannonball, to a laid-back groove at Draft, to a beachfront party at Beach House. Each venue offers a unique atmosphere to bring in the new year. 21+ only event.

The first experience is the laid-back atmosphere of Draft South Mission with old school grooves, American style eats, brews and views that caters to all crowds. A 31ft TV Screen for the NYE Countdown and 69 brews on tap just a few steps from the sand featuring Bushmills & Woodford Reserve just can’t be beat!

The second experience is more elevated- literally- at Cannonball, our beachfront rooftop with upbeat chill music and pristine views for friends and lovers to relax. We provide you with a heated rooftop under the stars. We’ll also be featuring Haute Couture Blanc and Rose, JCB #69, Cointreau Liquor & Saber-Sparkling Wine with swag, raffles & sampling.

The third experience at Beach House is where the party's at! We got a DJ on the beach with tunes blaring all night long into the New Year! 3…2…1… NYE Countdown with the DJ! Guest appearances by: Ghost Tequila, Tito’s Vodka, El Jimador and Kraken Rum! Drink specials will be making their rounds all night. Our beachfront venue will be heated amongst providing firepits under market lights.