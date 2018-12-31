NYE Celebration: Euphoric Haze

The Lafayette welcomes you to their 5th Annual ON WITH THE SHOW New Year's Eve Celebration: Euphoric Haze.

Experience three rooms of Peace, Love & Music as we take you back to the swinging 60's. Groove with us on the biggest night of the year!

Three Rooms of Peace, Love & Music:

The Factory

Step into The Factory and experience the studio that gave Andy Warhol inspiration. Bold prints and mod styles from Britain make its way to the dance floor.

The Groovy Twist

Bust out the mashed potato, the twist, and Freddie while listening to soulful tunes. Get caught dancing all night in this room.

The Lava Underground

The dinner variety show will occur in our legendary Mississippi Ballroom, but once service ends, it is transformed into The Lava Underground. Find yourself in a euphoric haze as psychedelic projections dance around the room.

Music Lineup:

-Lady Dottie & The Diamonds

-Mrs. Henry

-The Rollers

-Creature & The Woods

-The Sleepwalkers

-Strawberry Moons

-DJ Ratty

-Hiroshima Mockingbirds

-Babydoll Warriors

-DJ Lexicon Devil

Please note: Lineup & schedule are subject to change

The Dinner Show:

Join us for a social dining experience in The Lava Underground from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Tune in, Turn On and Drop Out as Finest City Improv shares an exclusive performance of "An Evening with Kitty Delane: Variety Show" with a guest appearance by Tormenta Rey. Dinner price is $60 and includes tax & gratuity. Must be booked in-conjunction with general admission. Limited seating available, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tray Passed Appetizers:

Variety of four delicious appetizers

First Course:

Alaska King Crab & Dungeness Crab Cakes with Petite Arugula & Frisee Salad

Second Course:

Petite Filet Mignon & Pacific White Prawns - 6oz. Barrel Cut Filet & Butter Poached White Prawns with Roasted Garlic Redskin Potato Mash

Dessert:

Chocolate Mosaic Cake- Devil's Food Cake, Dark Chocolate Mousse, Port Wine Macerated Strawberries and White Chocolate Fondue

***Vegetarian/Vegan selections available upon request***

Drink Tickets:

Discounted drink tickets in bundles of 10 are available for pre-purchase. Each ticket costs $8 and includes a $1 tip. Top shelf drinks can be purchased for two tickets. Drink Tickets can also be used to enter raffles at the event. Cash bars will be available in each room.

Note:Early booking is highly recommended as this event has sold out the last four years.