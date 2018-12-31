NYE at Hotel del Coronado

Ring in the New Year at The World’s Greatest Legend, a once-in-a-lifetime celebration with dazzling star attractions and awe-inspiring performances. You’ll be mesmerized as the oceanfront Ballroom transforms into a lavish big top with black tie clad aristocrats, a delectable five-course feast, open bar and dancing to the sounds of the Mighty Untouchables. All attendees must be 21+, this event ends at 1am.

EVENT DETAILS

7-8pm: Cocktail Hour in the Crown Room

8pm-1am: Dinner, Live Performances and Dancing in the Ballroom

KIDS & TEENS PARTY

Kids and teens can ring in the New Year at their own party from 7pm-12:30am. The night includes dinner, ice skating (ages 8+), special shows, games, s’mores roast, and a midnight toast with sparkling cider. Teens ages 13-17 can also hang out in their own teen lounge and watch movies as they mingle. Cost is $125 for the first child; $100 for each additional child.