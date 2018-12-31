Join Loews Coronado Bay Resort for a NYE Soiree On the Bay. The evening kicks off at 7pm with three rooms of live entertainment, featuring The Redwoods Revue and DJ Heather Hardcore. Entry will include small nibbles, a sugar bar and a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. There will be a kids zone featuring video games, movies, activities, soft drinks and snacks (children must be supervised by their parents.) Wristbands are $50 for adults and $35 for kids 12 & under (complimentary with purchase of dinner in Crown Landing or Avalon.) Special room packages are also available through https://www.loewshotels.com/coronado-bay-resort.

Enjoy a delicious Prix Fixe Four-Course New Year’s Eve Menu in Crown Landing. Executive Chef Chris Aguirre has created a festive four-course tasting menu. Guests will enjoy a Piper Hiedsick toast upon arrival, while kids can take part in the special children’s buffet. 5 – 10pm, $79 adults, $25 kids 12 & under.

Take-in sweeping views of the bay and the San Diego cityscape at the Champagne Buffet in Avalon. Enjoy an opulent spread of Executive Chef Chris Aguirre’s finest fare including a raw bar, carving stations, a dessert bar and more. There is a special children’s buffet for the little ones. A complimentary champagne station along with full cash bar service is available. Seating times are 5pm & 8pm and there is live entertainment from 5-10pm. $95 adults, $35 kids 12 & under.

Access to the NYE Soiree On the Bay is included with purchase of the New Year’s Eve Prix Fixe dinner at Crown Landing or the Champagne Buffet in Avalon. Dining reservations are available via OpenTable.com.