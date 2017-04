Ocean Beach Green Center 28th Anniversary Celebration

April 22nd Saturday 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Ocean Beach Green Center's 28th Anniversary Celebration

Come help us celebrate 28 years of environmental, peace, and social justice activism.

Music, Speakers, Refreshments, Raffle, Good Conversation and Smiles!

4843 B Voltaire Street, 92107. 619-225-1083 oceanbeachgreencenter@gmail.com

Visit our website for Event Schedule: www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org