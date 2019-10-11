The Ocean Beach Oktoberfest – a uniquely Southern California salute to the celebration of German culture and fun. Mark your calendar for the 2019 OB Oktoberfest on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12! This beachside festival will be located on Newport Ave & Abbott St. in Ocean Beach, San Diego.

On Friday, October 11, the Beer Garden in the pier parking lot opens at 4 p.m. with live entertainment, food, and featuring Jose Sinatra at his wildest!

Be sure to return to this beachside festival on Saturday, October 12, where the grassy area at the foot of Newport Avenue will be activated at 9 a.m. with delicious food, merchandise booths, and a beachside stage featuring musicians from Rock & Roll San Diego. At 11 a.m., the Beer Garden in the pier parking lot opens with exciting contests, live entertainment and so much more. The Brew Fest will take place Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. featuring local breweries, including OB Brewery, Belching Beaver, Culture Brewing Co., Hodad’s Brewing Co., Kilowatt Brewing, Mike Hess Brewing Co., Pizza Port, Two Roots Brewing Co., and Bay City Brewing Co. Each brewery will feature one style of beer.

For more information, visit www.oceanbeachsandiego.com/ob-oktoberfest