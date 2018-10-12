Who: Ocean Beach MainStreet Association

What: The 14th annual Ocean Beach Oktoberfest. This two-day eclectic, beachside festival will include a variety of exciting activities, contests, and entertainment with proceeds benefiting local non-profit organizations.

Festivities kick off Friday from 3-11 p.m. with the beer garden, live music, and games. The Jose Sinatra’s two-day cornhole tournament will begin Friday with preliminary rounds from 3-6 p.m. The fun picks back up 11 a.m. Saturday morning with the cornhole tourney finals, OB Brewfest featuring OB Microbrews and a selection of German beers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. benefiting the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, live music, and the much-loved annual competitions, including the Sausage Toss Competition, bratwurst-eating contest, stein-holding contest, and more, all with a cash prize! Saturday will also include a free beachside all-ages stage area with performances organized by Rock & Roll San Diego, along with a food and craft vendor area on the Veterans Plaza lawn.

For more information, visit www.OBOktoberfest.com or www.OceanBeachSanDiego.com.

When: Friday, October 12, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 13, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Beer Garden 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cost: $5 for beer garden entry each day

$35 for OB Brewfest, Sat. 11-2

Where: Newport Avenue & Abbott Street

San Diego, CA 92107