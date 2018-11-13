Ocean Beach Restaurant Walk 2018

The Ocean Beach Town Council (OBTC), in partnership with the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association (OBMA) welcome you to join the foodie event of the year in Ocean Beach! The 2018 OB Restaurant Walk takes place Tuesday, November 13, from 5pm to 9pm, and features tastings from over 50 restaurants! Tickets are now available online. This event sells out, so get your tickets ASAP! This is a great way to discover places in OB you may have never been and to visit the places you already know and love. Tickets are $25 and proceeds support the OB Food and Toy Drive, which provides assistance to over 100 local families and seniors in need during the holidays, and beloved OB Holiday Parade. For more information, visit obrestaurantwalk.eventbrite.com