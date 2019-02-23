Ocean Robbins: 31-Day Food Revolution; Encinitas

to Google Calendar - Ocean Robbins: 31-Day Food Revolution; Encinitas - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ocean Robbins: 31-Day Food Revolution; Encinitas - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ocean Robbins: 31-Day Food Revolution; Encinitas - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - Ocean Robbins: 31-Day Food Revolution; Encinitas - 2019-02-23 14:00:00

Plant Power 411 Santa Fe Dr , Encinitas, California 92024

Ocean Robbins, author, activist and CEO of the 500,000+ member Food Member Network will conduct a series of lectures and book signings for his new book: 31-Day Food Revolution: Heal Your Body, Feel Great And Transform Your World. The events will be hosted at local restaurants and focus on his in-depth research on how an organic, fair-trade, plant-based, whole-foods diet provides the most significant impact on health, community and environmental sustainability without compromising taste or lifestyle.

Info
Plant Power 411 Santa Fe Dr , Encinitas, California 92024 View Map
Encinitas
619-738-0366
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ocean Robbins: 31-Day Food Revolution; Encinitas - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ocean Robbins: 31-Day Food Revolution; Encinitas - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ocean Robbins: 31-Day Food Revolution; Encinitas - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - Ocean Robbins: 31-Day Food Revolution; Encinitas - 2019-02-23 14:00:00