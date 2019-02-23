OCEAN ROBBINS: 31-DAY FOOD REVOLUTION; Ocean Beach
Plant Power 2204 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego, California 92107
Ocean Robbins, author, activist and CEO of the 500,000+ member Food Member Network will conduct a series of lectures and book signings for his new book: 31-Day Food Revolution: Heal Your Body, Feel Great And Transform Your World. The events will be hosted at local restaurants and focus on his in-depth research on how an organic, fair-trade, plant-based, whole-foods diet provides the most significant impact on health, community and environmental sustainability without compromising taste or lifestyle.
Info
Plant Power 2204 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego, California 92107 View Map
Ocean Beach