Ocean Robbins - grandson of founder of Baskin Robbins Ice Cream and son of Pulitzer Prize nominated author John Robbins is speaking and signing copies of his 1st book 'The 31-day Food Revolution' at various Locations and times on Saturday February 23rd - 2pm at Plant Power Fast Food Encinitas, 4pm at Plant Power Fast Food Ocean Beach,, and 6pm at Evolution Fast Food across from Balboa Park - Free