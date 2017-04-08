Oceanfront Yoga for Smile Train
Palisades Park 4960 Ocean Boulevard, San Diego, California 92109
Donation-based oceanfront yoga and donating all of the proceeds to Smile Train!
Smile Train is a non-profit focused on a single, solvable problem: cleft lip and palate. They use the “teach a man to fish” model focusing on training local doctors to perform cleft repairs in their communities. Those doctors then go on to train other doctors creating a long-term, sustainable system.
For as little as $250 you can provide free surgery that will change a child's life forever.
Also, stick around after class to help us with a yoga photoshoot to help promote Smile Train!
