October Tequila Tasting at Galaxy Taco

Join Galaxy Taco the first Friday of every month from 5-8pm for a complimentary tasting! Their team partners with different tequila and mezcal brands regularly to educate guests about how the chosen spirit is harvested and what foods it pairs best with.

On October 5, they'll be offering 21+ guests a free sample of Bozal Mezcal along with cocktail specials highlighting the spirit available for purchase.

Bozal believes that something wild produces a far richer spirit, which is why they only use varieties of agave, indigenous to the region that grows wild. These varietals produce flavors that are exotically intense, with rich earth tones and savory smokiness. Three types of agave are extracted to create a slightly smoky, yet herbaceous undertone that rests on the center of the palate, while citrus and floral notes from the Barril are introduced and strengthened by the warm viscose finish of the Mexicano.

Cocktail Special of the Month: Oaxacan Grapefruit Old Fashion - Bozal Ensamble Mezcal (espadin, barril, mexicano), grapefruit simple, Angostura bitters and Scrappy's orange bitters.