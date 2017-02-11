OFF TRACK GALLERY RECEPTION
Off Track Gallery 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, California 92024
The San Dieguito Art Guild invites the public to an artist's reception honoring three talented members: Carla Funk, ceramics; Pat Smart, batiks; and Cheryl DeLain, jewelry. Refreshments will be served. In addition, all artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day.
Info
Off Track Gallery 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, California 92024 View Map
Art
Encinitas