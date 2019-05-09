OG On Tap
Thorn Brewing 1745 National Ave., San Diego, California 92113
If you love yoga, beer, and service, then you won't want to miss these awesome fundraisers benefiting OG Yoga at Thorn Brewing Co. in Barrio Logan on:
Thursday, May 9, 2019 @ 6:30PM
Thursday, May 23, 2019 @ 6:30PM
Your $20 ticket includes:
Admission to one 1-hour all levels yoga class on the date of your choice
$1 OFF beer all night
Class will be lead by Instructor Melody Tavakoli of OG Yoga.
Please bring your own yoga mat.
Drop-ins at the door are $25 (if not sold out).
* 21+ event
Info
Thorn Brewing 1745 National Ave., San Diego, California 92113 View Map
Barrio Logan