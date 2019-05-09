If you love yoga, beer, and service, then you won't want to miss these awesome fundraisers benefiting OG Yoga at Thorn Brewing Co. in Barrio Logan on:

Thursday, May 9, 2019 @ 6:30PM

Thursday, May 23, 2019 @ 6:30PM

Your $20 ticket includes:

Admission to one 1-hour all levels yoga class on the date of your choice

$1 OFF beer all night

Class will be lead by Instructor Melody Tavakoli of OG Yoga.

Please bring your own yoga mat.

Drop-ins at the door are $25 (if not sold out).

* 21+ event