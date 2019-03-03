OH! San Diego Launch Party

March 3rd 4pm – 6:30pm at Bali Hai Restaurant, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106

Todd Gloria, our OH! San Diego honorary chair will be joining us and kicking off the program.

Diane Kane, Architectural Historian, will give a brief talk on Tiki architecture

Join us for a Tiki Time afternoon as the San Diego Architectural Foundation kicks off OH! San Diego 2019.

Enjoy some delicious complimentary appetizers and Mai Tais by the bay at one of our 2019 OH! San Diego sites - The Bali Hai Restaurant on Shelter Island in Point Loma.

The OH! San Diego committee will share their picks for not-to-be-missed sites. You'll learn more about the storied history of the Bali Hai, San Diego's own "tiki temple" and the legacy of tiki architecture on Shelter Island.

All ticket proceeds go towards OH! San Diego and keeping the event FREE to all!

SDAF Partners and OH! San Diego sponsors receive 2 complimentary tickets. Watch out for an email coming soon. Want to sponsor? View our sponsorship guide.

Thank you for supporting OH! San Diego. We look forward to seeing you there!

Polynesian attire is optional, but encouraged!

TICKET PRICES:

Pre-sale, until 02/21: $20

After 02/22: $25

SDAF Members: $20 anytime (Please login to activate member pricing)

OH! Sponsors & SDAF Partners: Free (Please check your email for the registration code)