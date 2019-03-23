The San Diego Architectural Foundation (SDAF) has announced its popular OH! San Diego ™ (Open House San DiegoTM) architecture and urban design event will take place the weekend of March 23-24, 2019. This festival of FREE TOURS at an impressive 100 locations citywide offers the public a rare, behind-the-scenes look at some of San Diego’s most iconic buildings.

Visitors will have the chance to discover some of San Diego’s newest, never-before-seen buildings, in addition to historic landmarks throughout Downtown, Bankers Hill, Barrio Logan, Balboa Park, Point Loma, and, new this year, La Jolla. There will be designer-led tours and talks at many sites. There will be a juried architectural photography competition, with prizes awarded in a variety of categories.

Attendees will start their weekend by signing in at a neighborhood hub where they will receive a free souvenir map and passport which will be stamped at each site they visit. Volunteer opportunities are also available until March 9th.

Each OH! San Diego site features its own unique story: innovative use of materials, repurposing of space, environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, or unique use of public areas. Spaces such as architecture and design studios, museums, schools, hotels, high-rises, and SDAF Orchid Award winners, as well as historically designated sites are featured.

This year’s highlights:

• Cutting-edge sustainable buildings: Block D Makers Quarter, features net-zero energy and integrated environmentally responsive technology. The J. Craig Venter Institute sets the standard for sustainable scientific research facilities world-wide.

• Innovative mixed-use buildings: These feature high-density living, bold design and roof tops with amazing views. Visit Shift, IDEA1, Park 12 and Broadstone Makers Quarter, all in East Village. Get a sneak peek at K1 on a “Hard Hat Tour” before it opens this summer.

• Affordable housing developments: Atmosphere and PATH Connections offer critical support services for their residents, many formerly homeless.

• Architecture and design studios: These sites offer visitors one-on-one interactions with leading design professionals. Domusstudio architecture has transformed an eyesore into its beautiful Orchid Award-winning design space.

• Kids activities: Opportunities for kids and parents include collaborating with architects to sketch their own versions of architecture at Liberty Station and Wisteria Cottage.

• Behind-the-scenes: Opportunities include an insider’s perspective of San Diego’s iconic performance venues, including Spreckels Organ Pavilion, Jacobs Music Center and the historic Spreckels Theatre.

Most sites will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with open access. Some will offer scheduled talks and guided tours on a first-come, first-serve basis, while others will require reservations. Most sites are family friendly and easily accessible by public transit, bike or trolley. A full list of participating sites will be available on March 1st at www.sdarchitecture.org/openhouse.