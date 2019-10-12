OktoBeerFest Street Fair

PROST!

OktoBeerFest 2019 October 12th is going to be the best year yet and you know how we know that? Because an authentic Oktoberfest event in San Diego is the kind of thing that gets better with age – like whiskey, fine wine, or the leather of your lederhosen.

Expect an authentic themed event featuring the best beer, sausages with kraut, fresh pretzels, schnitzel sandwich and other inspired german food and desserts! St. Pauli Girls will entertain you as you enjoy a beautiful day on the Broadway Pier!

Come dressed in theme and enjoy the event within the fun of community seating, games, and high energy german music!!!