Oktoberfest Beer & Cheese Pairing

Can't make it to Munich for the biggest party in the world?

Then join us for this fun and casual tasting where we'll pair some of our favorite German brews with delicious Bavarian kase. Learn a little about each one amongst old and new friends. Who knows, we might sing songs, "Ein... zwei... drei... g'suffa!"

And did we mention you get a 10% discount off any cheese purchases the night of the event?

$40/person