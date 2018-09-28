OKTOBERFEST IN EL CAJON

When: September 28-30 and October 5-7, 2018. Hours are Fridays 4:00 to 10:00 PM, Saturdays 12 to 10:00 PM, Sundays 12 to 9:00 PM. Gates open ½ hour in advance.

Cost: Open to the public with an entry fee of $10 for adults on Fridays and Saturdays, $5 on Sundays; those under 21 and all active military are admitted for free. Parking is also free but fills up, please consider using a taxi or ride-share service as there is a drop-off point right in front of the fest.

Oktoberfest in El Cajon is a family-friendly festival promoting traditional German food, culture, and language. Live entertainment in the beer garden is provided by our popular band joining us from Germany, the Guggenbach-Buam. Enjoy folk dances, games and contests, vendor and craft booths; let your youngsters go crazy in the Kids’ Zone! On Saturday nights, the clubhouse is also open for dancing (8 PM to midnight), with live German music by the Gordon Kohl Band.

On Friday, September 28, at 6:30 PM, join us for our opening parade and ceremonial "Tapping the Wooden Keg." Raffle tickets can be purchased during the festival for $1 each or 6 for $5; prize drawings take place throughout the festival, while the winning ticket for our Grand Prize, a round-trip ticket for two to Germany, will be drawn at 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 7!

Try authentic German food such as bratwurst, ox-on-the-spit, potato salad, potato pancakes, pretzels, sauerkraut and red cabbage, plus a mouth-watering variety of German pastries. Soft drinks and adult beverages are sold, featuring a fantastic selection of German beers on draft, plus wines and a full bar. Bring your family and friends to Oktoberfest in El Cajon! For more information, including advance ticket sales, visit www.OktoberfestElCajon.com or follow us on Facebook